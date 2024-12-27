Left Menu

Ayushman Bharat Fraud Scandal: Officials Arrested in Card Issuance Scam

A senior government official and two others were arrested in Gujarat for allegedly issuing Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana cards to ineligible candidates. The scam was uncovered during an investigation into irregularities at Khyati Multispeciality Hospital. Additional arrests are possible as the probe continues.

  India

In a shocking development, a senior government official and two accomplices have been apprehended in Gujarat on charges of fraudulently issuing Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) cards to individuals who were not eligible for the scheme.

The arrests include Shailesh Anand, a former general manager of PM-JAY in Gujarat, Milap Patel, a contractual employee, and Nikhil Parekh, head of the authorized outsourcing firm, Enser Communication. The Crime Branch uncovered the scandal while investigating two deaths at Khyati Multispeciality Hospital.

The probe revealed that the group exploited their positions to alter the source code and issue unauthorized health scheme cards. With over 3000 irregular cards distributed, authorities are delving deeper to uncover additional complicity and fraudulent activities related to the health scheme.

