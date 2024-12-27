Manipur Assembly Sessions: Constitutional Adherence or Rule Violation?

Manipur's Law and Legislative Affairs Minister, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar, has refuted allegations of constitutional violations, asserting compliance with the amended Article 174, which requires assembly sessions every six months.

Kumar rejected claims by Congress MLA K Ranjit and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh that the absence of a winter session constituted a breach by the BJP-led government. He highlighted that two sessions were held in March and August this year, adhering to the constitutional mandate.

Citing historical precedence during Singh's tenure and challenges posed by the COVID pandemic and 2023 incidents, Kumar emphasized the government's commitment to constitutional norms, maintaining the necessity for flexibility under exceptional circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)