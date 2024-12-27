Left Menu

Manipur Assembly Sessions: Constitutional Adherence or Rule Violation?

Manipur's Law Minister, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar, dismisses claims by Congress MLA K Ranjit and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, stating the state hasn't violated constitutional norms by avoiding a third assembly session in 2023, citing compliance with amended Article 174 and exceptional circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:52 IST
Manipur Assembly Sessions: Constitutional Adherence or Rule Violation?
Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur's Law and Legislative Affairs Minister, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar, has refuted allegations of constitutional violations, asserting compliance with the amended Article 174, which requires assembly sessions every six months.

Kumar rejected claims by Congress MLA K Ranjit and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh that the absence of a winter session constituted a breach by the BJP-led government. He highlighted that two sessions were held in March and August this year, adhering to the constitutional mandate.

Citing historical precedence during Singh's tenure and challenges posed by the COVID pandemic and 2023 incidents, Kumar emphasized the government's commitment to constitutional norms, maintaining the necessity for flexibility under exceptional circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024