Tragedy at Zhuhai: Death Sentence for Mass Killing

In a landmark ruling, a court in China's Zhuhai city has sentenced Fan Weiqiu to death after he killed 35 people by driving into a crowded area. The incident, which occurred last month, has triggered widespread concern about such mass killings across the nation.

Fan reportedly acted out of anger over an unfavorable divorce settlement, according to court officials. The victims, who were exercising at a local sports center, fell victim to what the court described as an attack of "extremely vile nature and cruel methods," causing "great social harm."

This attack is one of several occurring recently across China, prompting President Xi Jinping to call on local governments to intervene in personal disputes that could escalate into violent outbursts. This nationwide initiative aims to prevent further tragedies stemming from issues like marital discord and inheritance disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)