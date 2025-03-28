Xi Jinping Calls for Global CEO Collaboration Amid Trade War Concerns

In a move to bolster confidence in China's economic stability, President Xi Jinping addressed global CEOs on the need to safeguard industrial and supply chains. His call to action comes amid rising fears of a trade war reignited by further tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The prestigious meeting was attended by top executives, including those from AstraZeneca, FedEx, and Toyota, who collectively oversee sectors vital to the global economy. Xi emphasized the critical role these supply chains play in worldwide economic development, urging business leaders to resist short-term disruptions.

The assembly marks a heightened engagement between Chinese officials and foreign business leaders, following alarming data showing a significant dip in foreign direct investment. The meeting's outcome could influence future policies as China navigates both geopolitical tensions and internal economic challenges.

