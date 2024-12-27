Crisis in Gaza: Kamal Adwan Hospital Evacuated Amid Intense Conflict

In a significant escalation of ongoing tensions, Israeli forces conducted a raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, a key medical facility located on the northern perimeter of Gaza. The Friday operation resulted in orders for the evacuation of patients and staff, while parts of the hospital were reported to be ablaze, according to officials from the Hamas-run health ministry.

Reports from the Palestinian health ministry revealed a complete severance in communication with hospital personnel following what was described as intense pressure from Israeli forces over recent weeks. Munir Al-Bursh, director of the ministry, issued a statement lamenting the destruction. Israeli military spokespersons countered, claiming efforts were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, while accusing Hamas of using the facility as a strategic base.

Amidst the chaos, reports surfaced of upwards of 350 individuals being ordered to vacate the premises, with some being relocated to already compromised nearby medical facilities. The incident forms part of a broader Israeli strategy reportedly aimed at weakening Hamas militants' foothold, as debates continue over the long-term geopolitical implications of such actions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)