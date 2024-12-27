Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: Kamal Adwan Hospital Evacuated Amid Intense Conflict

Israeli forces raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, ordering evacuations and leaving parts on fire. Israeli strikes killed 25, including 15 in one house. The hospital had been under Israeli pressure for weeks. Hamas and Israel provide conflicting reports about the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of ongoing tensions, Israeli forces conducted a raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, a key medical facility located on the northern perimeter of Gaza. The Friday operation resulted in orders for the evacuation of patients and staff, while parts of the hospital were reported to be ablaze, according to officials from the Hamas-run health ministry.

Reports from the Palestinian health ministry revealed a complete severance in communication with hospital personnel following what was described as intense pressure from Israeli forces over recent weeks. Munir Al-Bursh, director of the ministry, issued a statement lamenting the destruction. Israeli military spokespersons countered, claiming efforts were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, while accusing Hamas of using the facility as a strategic base.

Amidst the chaos, reports surfaced of upwards of 350 individuals being ordered to vacate the premises, with some being relocated to already compromised nearby medical facilities. The incident forms part of a broader Israeli strategy reportedly aimed at weakening Hamas militants' foothold, as debates continue over the long-term geopolitical implications of such actions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

