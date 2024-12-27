Left Menu

North Korean forces are facing severe casualties in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, particularly in Russia's Kursk region. Thousands of North Korean troops have been killed or wounded, as per U.S. officials. President Biden plans to approve more security assistance for Ukraine while condemning Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:55 IST
North Korean Forces Suffer Heavy Losses in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korean forces are encountering significant losses on the front lines of Russia's conflict against Ukraine, with a thousand troops reported killed or wounded in the past week in Russia's Kursk region, according to White House spokesperson John Kirby.

This figure notably surpasses previous estimates from U.S. officials. Kirby criticized the Russian and North Korean military leadership for treating their soldiers as expendables in futile assaults against Ukrainian defenses.

While the North Korean and Russian missions to the United Nations have not responded, Kirby indicated that President Biden might soon approve additional security assistance for Ukraine, denouncing Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

