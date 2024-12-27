North Korean Forces Suffer Heavy Losses in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

North Korean forces are encountering significant losses on the front lines of Russia's conflict against Ukraine, with a thousand troops reported killed or wounded in the past week in Russia's Kursk region, according to White House spokesperson John Kirby.

This figure notably surpasses previous estimates from U.S. officials. Kirby criticized the Russian and North Korean military leadership for treating their soldiers as expendables in futile assaults against Ukrainian defenses.

While the North Korean and Russian missions to the United Nations have not responded, Kirby indicated that President Biden might soon approve additional security assistance for Ukraine, denouncing Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)