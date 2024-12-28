Decline in Donations to PM CARES Fund Post-Pandemic

The PM CARES Fund experienced a significant decrease in voluntary contributions for the fiscal year 2022-23, recording just Rs 912 crore. This marks its lowest since the unprecedented establishment of the public charitable trust in March 2020, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

According to audited statements on the Fund's website, the highest contributions were recorded in 2020-21, amounting to Rs 7,184 crore. However, this declined to Rs 1,938 crore in 2021-22, before dropping further as the COVID-19 threat gradually diminished after 2021.

Foreign contributions showed an even sharper decline, plummeting from Rs 495 crore in 2020-21 to just Rs 2.57 crore by 2022-23. Despite reduced funding, the fund allocated significant resources towards initiatives such as support for children orphaned by the pandemic and oxygen concentrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)