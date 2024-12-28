Left Menu

Father-Son Duo's Celebration Cut Short by Fresh Arrests on Arms Smuggling Charges

A father-son pair, Rizwan and Adnan Ansari, face new legal troubles shortly after bail due to illegal arms smuggling in Bulandshahr. Their celebratory actions led police to uncover a large cache of weapons in their vehicle. Both have previous criminal records and now face further charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A father-son duo's brief freedom ended abruptly after their celebratory actions led to fresh arrests for illegal arms smuggling in Bulandshahr, officials reported.

Police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted their vehicle revealing a significant cache of firearms, solidifying suspicions of long-standing criminal activities.

Their arrests underscore law enforcement's commitment to battling arms smuggling and maintaining public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

