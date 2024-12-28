Left Menu

Thane Lawyers Refuse to Defend Accused in Gruesome Murder Case

The Thane District Courts Bar Association has advised its lawyers not to represent Vishal Gawli, accused of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl, and his wife Sakshi. The couple was apprehended and charged under BNS and POCSO Act. Police are reconstructing the crime to determine the motive.

Updated: 28-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 17:24 IST
  • India

The Thane District Courts Bar Association has issued a directive to its member lawyers to refrain from representing Vishal Gawli, who stands accused of the heinous crime of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl, along with his wife Sakshi, who is also implicated in the case.

According to police reports, Gawli and his spouse abducted the minor from Chakki Naka area in Kalyan before committing the brutal act. The victim's body was later discarded in Bapgaon on Kalyan-Padgha road. This decision by the Bar Association indicates a strong stance against such grievous offenses.

The couple was arrested on December 25 and faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Gawli, who has a history of criminal activity, remains in police custody with investigations ongoing to ascertain the motive behind this appalling crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

