Unprecedented Supreme Court Hearings: A New Era in Judicial Responsiveness
The Supreme Court demonstrated unprecedented flexibility by conducting a hearing during its winter break, focusing on urgent matters such as the health of Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. This divergence from tradition illustrates the court's increasing willingness to address emergent issues during non-working days.
In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court of India held a special hearing during its winter break to address the urgent medical needs of Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for over a month. The session took place on Saturday with justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia presiding.
This step marks a departure from the Supreme Court's usual practice of avoiding hearings during winter breaks. The court has increasingly held special sessions for pressing issues, including matters of personal liberty, political crises, and environmental pollution affecting the national capital, demonstrating its readiness to engage during weekends or non-standard court days.
Such responsiveness indicates a pivotal change in the judiciary's approach, as it prioritizes issues of significant public concern and emergency over procedural norms, effectively setting new precedents for judicial operations in India.
