Left Menu

Unprecedented Supreme Court Hearings: A New Era in Judicial Responsiveness

The Supreme Court demonstrated unprecedented flexibility by conducting a hearing during its winter break, focusing on urgent matters such as the health of Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. This divergence from tradition illustrates the court's increasing willingness to address emergent issues during non-working days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 17:31 IST
Unprecedented Supreme Court Hearings: A New Era in Judicial Responsiveness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court of India held a special hearing during its winter break to address the urgent medical needs of Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for over a month. The session took place on Saturday with justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia presiding.

This step marks a departure from the Supreme Court's usual practice of avoiding hearings during winter breaks. The court has increasingly held special sessions for pressing issues, including matters of personal liberty, political crises, and environmental pollution affecting the national capital, demonstrating its readiness to engage during weekends or non-standard court days.

Such responsiveness indicates a pivotal change in the judiciary's approach, as it prioritizes issues of significant public concern and emergency over procedural norms, effectively setting new precedents for judicial operations in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024