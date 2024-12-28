Operation Crackdown: Three Women Nabbed in Major Drug Bust

In a major breakthrough, three women were arrested on Saturday for alleged involvement in drug trafficking, leading to the seizure of 750 grams of illegal smack valued at Rs 75 lakh in the international market, police officials reported.

Acting on intelligence, a team from Ram Sanehi Ghat apprehended the accused—Meena, Roshni, and Shivani—who are residents of Kotwa Sadak. Police have registered a case under Section 8/21(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against them.

Investigations revealed the accused's entrenched family involvement in the narcotics trade. Notably, Meena's husband and son are serving a 10-year rigorous imprisonment for similar offenses. During questioning, they admitted to buying smack from Diwakar, son of Jagatram Mishra. The authorities continue their probe into this organized network.

