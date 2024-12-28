Left Menu

Operation Crackdown: Three Women Nabbed in Major Drug Bust

Three women were arrested for drug trafficking, with 750 grams of smack seized, worth Rs 75 lakh. Police acted on a tip-off, apprehending the accused, Meena, Roshni, and Shivani. Investigations revealed their family's deep involvement in narcotics, leading to imprisonments for other members.

Updated: 28-12-2024 18:02 IST
In a major breakthrough, three women were arrested on Saturday for alleged involvement in drug trafficking, leading to the seizure of 750 grams of illegal smack valued at Rs 75 lakh in the international market, police officials reported.

Acting on intelligence, a team from Ram Sanehi Ghat apprehended the accused—Meena, Roshni, and Shivani—who are residents of Kotwa Sadak. Police have registered a case under Section 8/21(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against them.

Investigations revealed the accused's entrenched family involvement in the narcotics trade. Notably, Meena's husband and son are serving a 10-year rigorous imprisonment for similar offenses. During questioning, they admitted to buying smack from Diwakar, son of Jagatram Mishra. The authorities continue their probe into this organized network.

