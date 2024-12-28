Left Menu

Restoration Efforts Amidst Tensions in Kot Purvi

A 'bhumi pujan' ceremony was held for a new police outpost near the Shahi Jama Masjid following violence in Kot Purvi. The project, aimed at enhancing security, is complemented by efforts to restore 19 wells and 52 pilgrimage sites for water conservation and cultural preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:36 IST
A ceremonial 'bhumi pujan' was conducted for a new police outpost near Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Purvi, where recent violence had erupted, resulting in casualties. Officials emphasized the outpost's role in enhancing security after the deadly incident.

The ceremony adhered to rituals to avoid 'vastu dosh', said priest Shobhit Shastri. The Additional Superintendent of Police, Shriish Chandra, highlighted the outpost's importance given the tensions and local demand for permanent security presence.

Simultaneously, the Sambhal administration is working with the Archaeological Survey of India to restore historical wells and pilgrimage sites. District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya underscored efforts to clear encroachments for sustainable water conservation and cultural preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

