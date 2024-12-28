Restoration Efforts Amidst Tensions in Kot Purvi

A ceremonial 'bhumi pujan' was conducted for a new police outpost near Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Purvi, where recent violence had erupted, resulting in casualties. Officials emphasized the outpost's role in enhancing security after the deadly incident.

The ceremony adhered to rituals to avoid 'vastu dosh', said priest Shobhit Shastri. The Additional Superintendent of Police, Shriish Chandra, highlighted the outpost's importance given the tensions and local demand for permanent security presence.

Simultaneously, the Sambhal administration is working with the Archaeological Survey of India to restore historical wells and pilgrimage sites. District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya underscored efforts to clear encroachments for sustainable water conservation and cultural preservation.

