Farmers Stand Firm: The Struggle for Minimum Support Price

Farmers have called for a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Khanauri on January 4 amid a Supreme Court critique of the Punjab government's handling of fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. The protest seeks legal guarantees for minimum support prices, with tensions escalating between protestors and authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:14 IST
In a bold move against the Centre, farmers have organized a Kisan Mahapanchayat at the Khanauri protest site for January 4. This follows Samyukta Kisan Morcha's call for a Punjab bandh, as the Supreme Court rebukes Punjab for not hospitalizing fasting leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Dallewal, who has been on a 33-day hunger strike, released a video denying reports of being held against his will, emphasizing the necessity of their cause, with farmer debts leading to suicide.

Despite court suggestions and government efforts to provide medical treatment, Dallewal remains adamant, fueling the protest for minimum support price guarantees, amidst intensifying standoffs at Punjab-Haryana border points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

