Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Detain Hospital Director in Gaza

In a tense escalation of ongoing hostilities, Israeli forces have detained Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the last functioning medical facilities in northern Gaza.

The arrest came amid claims by Israel's military that the hospital was being used by Hamas militants, allegations for which no evidence was provided. Over 240 people were reportedly detained in the process.

The Health Ministry expressed outrage over what it described as a deliberate targeting of medical professionals and facilities. The World Health Organization has warned that these actions have effectively taken a critical health resource out of service in a war-torn region.

(With inputs from agencies.)