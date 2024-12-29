Left Menu

Crackdown in Beed: Confiscation of Properties Ordered in Sarpanch Murder Case

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the CID to seize properties of those accused in the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. An opposition rally demands the removal of Minister Dhananjay Munde. Deshmukh opposed an extortion attempt, leading to his abduction and murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 08:25 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken decisive action in the murder case of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh by directing the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to confiscate the properties of the accused, amid mounting political pressure.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has urged authorities to revoke arms licenses of individuals seen in social media posts firing guns in public. Fadnavis, facing opposition scrutiny, underscores the administration's commitment to upholding law and order following the gruesome murder in Beed district.

The political landscape is tense as a large demonstration in Beed, featuring leaders from various parties, calls for the dismissal of NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde. The murder is linked to a thwarted extortion bid, leading to Deshmukh's tragic death and several arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

