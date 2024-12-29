Tragedy Strikes: Young Boy's Fall into Borewell Ends in Heartbreak
A tragic incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh, where a 10-year-old boy named Sumit Meena fell into a 140-feet deep borewell and died despite a 16-hour rescue operation involving multiple agencies. The local community and agencies worked tirelessly to save the boy, but he could not survive.
A tragic accident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, as a 10-year-old boy lost his life after falling into a 140-feet borewell. Despite an intensive 16-hour rescue operation by several agencies, officials confirmed the boy's death on Sunday.
The victim, Sumit Meena, fell into the uncovered borewell at approximately 5 pm on Saturday in Pipliya village. When he was rescued around 9:30 am on Sunday, he was found unresponsive and was immediately rushed to a hospital but could not be revived.
Sumit was trapped 39 feet deep, and the overnight chilly weather worsened his condition. Efforts included building a parallel pit and utilizing a passage to reach him, aided by the NDRF team from Bhopal. The borewell had been left without casing since it had not struck water.
