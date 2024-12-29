Left Menu

End of an Era: Russia Reignites Missile Deployment Amidst Global Arms Race Fears

Russia plans to end its moratorium on intermediate and shorter range nuclear-capable missiles, citing the U.S. deployment of similar weapons globally. This move signals the collapse of vital Cold War-era arms control treaties, raising concerns about a potential new arms race, particularly involving China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 14:59 IST
End of an Era: Russia Reignites Missile Deployment Amidst Global Arms Race Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a critical development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Sunday that Russia will terminate its moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter range nuclear-capable missiles. This decision stems from the United States' global deployment of similar armaments.

The scrapping of the moratorium effectively dismantles the remnants of a pivotal Cold War arms control treaty, sparking fears of a renewed arms race between the world's leading nuclear powers, including China. Relations between Russia and the United States have reached a nadir not seen since the Cold War's peak.

Lavrov expressed skepticism about the current potential for strategic dialogue with the U.S., pointing towards the imminent expiry of the New START treaty in 2026. Russia's decision underscores the deteriorating global arms control landscape, raising questions about future security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024