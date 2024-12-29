End of an Era: Russia Reignites Missile Deployment Amidst Global Arms Race Fears

In a critical development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Sunday that Russia will terminate its moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter range nuclear-capable missiles. This decision stems from the United States' global deployment of similar armaments.

The scrapping of the moratorium effectively dismantles the remnants of a pivotal Cold War arms control treaty, sparking fears of a renewed arms race between the world's leading nuclear powers, including China. Relations between Russia and the United States have reached a nadir not seen since the Cold War's peak.

Lavrov expressed skepticism about the current potential for strategic dialogue with the U.S., pointing towards the imminent expiry of the New START treaty in 2026. Russia's decision underscores the deteriorating global arms control landscape, raising questions about future security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)