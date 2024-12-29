Left Menu

Kashmir Battles Snow: Chief Minister Abdullah's Proactive Recovery Efforts

Following heavy snowfall in Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a video conference meeting with MLAs and deputy commissioners to assess restoration efforts and essential services. Emphasizing the need for preparedness and public responsiveness, Abdullah directed officers to address service delivery gaps and enhance coordination among departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:26 IST
Kashmir Battles Snow: Chief Minister Abdullah's Proactive Recovery Efforts
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took proactive measures on Sunday, reviewing restoration efforts in Kashmir after severe snowfall affected the region over the past two days. Abdullah chaired a video conference meeting with MLAs and deputy commissioners of the Kashmir Division to evaluate the restoration of essential services.

The meeting, held at the Raabita Public Outreach Office, focused on snow clearance, power and water supply, and health facilities. MLAs commended the administration's swift response and Abdullah's commitment during adverse weather conditions. Feedback from the MLAs about restoration measures in their constituencies was also sought.

In one-on-one interactions with deputy commissioners, Abdullah received updates on measures taken to restore normalcy. He urged officers to be responsive to public grievances and address service delivery gaps. Prioritizing snow clearance and ensuring accessibility for residents were highlighted as key concerns in the approaching week's snowfall forecast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024