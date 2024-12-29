Kashmir Battles Snow: Chief Minister Abdullah's Proactive Recovery Efforts

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took proactive measures on Sunday, reviewing restoration efforts in Kashmir after severe snowfall affected the region over the past two days. Abdullah chaired a video conference meeting with MLAs and deputy commissioners of the Kashmir Division to evaluate the restoration of essential services.

The meeting, held at the Raabita Public Outreach Office, focused on snow clearance, power and water supply, and health facilities. MLAs commended the administration's swift response and Abdullah's commitment during adverse weather conditions. Feedback from the MLAs about restoration measures in their constituencies was also sought.

In one-on-one interactions with deputy commissioners, Abdullah received updates on measures taken to restore normalcy. He urged officers to be responsive to public grievances and address service delivery gaps. Prioritizing snow clearance and ensuring accessibility for residents were highlighted as key concerns in the approaching week's snowfall forecast.

