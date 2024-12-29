Left Menu

Tragedy on the Channel: Three Migrants Dead Amid Spike in Crossing Attempts

At least three migrants died attempting to cross the English Channel, with French authorities confirming the deaths following a rescue operation. Overcrowding on an unsafe boat may have contributed to the tragedy. Human traffickers are blamed, as attempts to cross the Channel have surged despite dangerous sea conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

At least three migrants lost their lives early Sunday while trying to cross the English Channel to Britain from northern France, officials have reported. The tragedy occurred after a rescue mission involving French emergency services and the navy's 'Dauphin' helicopter.

The regional prefecture indicated that around 50 individuals were stranded in the water and on the beach near Sangatte around 6 am. Rescuers managed to assist 45 people, with four hospitalizations confirmed. However, three individuals found unconscious in the water could not be revived, despite valiant efforts by medical teams.

Jacques Billant, the prefect of Pas-de-Calais, suggested that overcrowding on an unsafe boat could have been a tragic factor. This incident arises as 2024 ends, marked by an increase in Channel crossing attempts. Despite successful interventions saving over 1,000 lives, the journey remains perilous, with freezing waters severely limiting survival time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

