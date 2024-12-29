Tragedy on the Channel: Three Migrants Dead Amid Spike in Crossing Attempts

At least three migrants lost their lives early Sunday while trying to cross the English Channel to Britain from northern France, officials have reported. The tragedy occurred after a rescue mission involving French emergency services and the navy's 'Dauphin' helicopter.

The regional prefecture indicated that around 50 individuals were stranded in the water and on the beach near Sangatte around 6 am. Rescuers managed to assist 45 people, with four hospitalizations confirmed. However, three individuals found unconscious in the water could not be revived, despite valiant efforts by medical teams.

Jacques Billant, the prefect of Pas-de-Calais, suggested that overcrowding on an unsafe boat could have been a tragic factor. This incident arises as 2024 ends, marked by an increase in Channel crossing attempts. Despite successful interventions saving over 1,000 lives, the journey remains perilous, with freezing waters severely limiting survival time.

