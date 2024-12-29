Left Menu

Major Breakthrough: Punjab Police Nab Gang Associates

Punjab Police arrested five gang associates suspected of plotting targeted killings in Tarn Taran. Four weapons, including a Glock 9mm pistol, were seized. The suspects are linked to several criminal cases. Further investigations are ongoing to trace the gang's network and origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 19:08 IST
The Punjab Police, in a significant operation, arrested five associates connected to the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, officials announced Sunday. This major breakthrough has disrupted plans for targeted killings in Tarn Taran, showcasing the efforts to curb gang violence in the region.

An official statement from the Tarn Taran Police revealed that the arrested individuals had in their possession four weapons, including a Glock 9mm pistol, two .32 bore pistols, and one country-made pistol, along with 15 live cartridges. Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, highlighted the operation on social media, indicating preliminary investigations have shed light on the gang's extensive network.

The gang members, identified as Gurmeet Singh, Harpal Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, and Sandeep Singh, have ties to several crime cases. Their arrests resulted from a strategic police 'naka' operation following a tip-off. Investigations continue, aiming to dismantle the gang's operations comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

