Tarn Taran Tragedy: Clash Claims Officer's Life, Criticism Rains on Punjab Government

In the aftermath of a tragic firing incident in Tarn Taran, Punjab, local authorities are grappling with the loss of a police officer who died trying to defuse a violent confrontation. Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Cheema shared condolences and announced arrests of 20 individuals implicated in the incident.

Cheema assured that stringent measures will be enforced against those responsible, while confirming an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore for the victim's family. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration, accusing it of failing to uphold law and order.

Expressing concern about security near the Punjab border, Warring highlighted continuing security threats despite enhanced Border Security Force jurisdiction. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav expressed gratitude for the chief minister's Rs 2 crore announcement for Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh's family, praising the officer's dedication and courage.

