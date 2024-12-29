Farewell, Kerala: Arif Mohammed Khan's Heartfelt Goodbye

Kochi: In an emotional farewell, outgoing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed his enduring affection for Kerala, stating the state will hold a 'very special place' in his heart. Despite no formal send-off due to state mourning for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Khan conveyed gratitude for the love and support he received during his tenure.

Khan elaborated that his term as governor may have ended, but his connection to Kerala would remain lifelong. Addressing concerns about his contentious relationship with the CPI(M)-led LDF government, Khan asserted that he faced no difficulties and simply performed his duties as governor.

As Khan departs for New Delhi before assuming his new role as the governor of Bihar in January, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is set to succeed him as Kerala's governor. The CPI(M) expressed hope for a constitutionally collaborative relationship with Arlekar, contrasting with their critique of Khan's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)