Deputy Chief Minister Steps In: Katra Ropeway Protests Reach Critical Stage

In a bid to address escalating tensions in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary visited the town on Sunday. His trip follows Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's instructions to directly engage with residents protesting the proposed ropeway project.

Choudhary assured locals that their demands would not be ignored, emphasizing that no decisions would be imposed upon them. He highlighted the three key issues of the protests: the ropeway project, detention of youths, and the expressway, conveying his intention to report back to the Chief Minister and involve the Shrine Board and Lieutenant Governor in resolving the situation.

The deputy chief minister's visit comes amidst a five-day shutdown in Katra, driven by demands for justice and the release of detainees. Political unity was stressed by Choudhary, who underlined the government's commitment to public welfare and the rights of all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)