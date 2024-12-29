Left Menu

Deputy Chief Minister Steps In: Katra Ropeway Protests Reach Critical Stage

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary visited Katra to address local concerns over the ropeway project following Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's directive. Assuring that demands will be considered, Choudhary discussed with stakeholders and promised alignment with public sentiment while stressing the importance of upholding justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Reasi/Jammu | Updated: 29-12-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 21:43 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Steps In: Katra Ropeway Protests Reach Critical Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address escalating tensions in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary visited the town on Sunday. His trip follows Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's instructions to directly engage with residents protesting the proposed ropeway project.

Choudhary assured locals that their demands would not be ignored, emphasizing that no decisions would be imposed upon them. He highlighted the three key issues of the protests: the ropeway project, detention of youths, and the expressway, conveying his intention to report back to the Chief Minister and involve the Shrine Board and Lieutenant Governor in resolving the situation.

The deputy chief minister's visit comes amidst a five-day shutdown in Katra, driven by demands for justice and the release of detainees. Political unity was stressed by Choudhary, who underlined the government's commitment to public welfare and the rights of all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

