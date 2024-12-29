Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest: Uncle Apprehended for Heinous Crime Against Niece

A man, Shravan Kumar, was arrested by police after allegedly raping his five-year-old niece. Following a chase, Kumar was apprehended following an encounter that resulted in him being shot in the leg. The crime occurred on Friday when the girl was assaulted near her school.

Shravasti | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:06 IST
  • India

A man was apprehended after a police encounter for allegedly raping his five-year-old niece, officials reported Sunday.

Ghanshyam, Superintendent of Police, stated that the suspect, Shravan Kumar, attempted to flee to Nepal but was intercepted by police near Deora canal bridge. An exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in Kumar being shot in the leg and subsequently caught.

The police confiscated a country-made pistol, cartridges, a mobile phone, and Kumar's vehicle. The incident was unveiled when the victim's parents reported the crime to authorities, revealing the assault happened on the school premises the prior Friday.

