In a dramatic statement on Azerbaijan's state television, President Ilham Aliyev declared that the Azerbaijani airliner that crashed last week in Kazakhstan was, in fact, shot down by Russian forces. He criticized Moscow for attempting to conceal details of the incident, stressing that the attack was not intentional, but certainly occurred.

The crash, which resulted in the deaths of 38 passengers, has prompted Azerbaijan to make three demands to Russia: a formal apology, acceptance of responsibility, and appropriate compensation. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly apologized, but stopped short of admitting Kremlin's direct involvement.

Aliyev is persistent in demanding an international investigation, dismissing the proposal for an inquiry by Russia-leaning bodies. The incident adds to a series of tragic civil aviation accidents linked to military conflicts involving Russia, echoing the contentious downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)