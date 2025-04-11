Left Menu

Tragic Hudson River Helicopter Crash Claims Six Lives

A tourist helicopter crashed into New York City's Hudson River on Thursday, killing all six on board, including a family from Spain and a Siemens executive. The incident is under investigation by the NTSB, with helicopter safety discussions ongoing in the wake of past fatal crashes.

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday when a tourist helicopter crashed upside down into New York City's Hudson River, resulting in the deaths of all six people aboard, including a Spanish family and the pilot. Among the deceased was Agustin Escobar, an executive from Siemens. The New York Times reported this devastating news, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

The crash occurred after the Bell 206 helicopter, operated by New York Helicopter Tours, departed from a downtown heliport and flew over the Hudson River. It turned south at the George Washington Bridge before crashing near Lower Manhattan, upside down in the river. The downed helicopter was partially submerged, with only its landing gear visible above the water's surface. Emergency boats quickly responded to the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have launched an investigation into the crash. This incident adds to New York City's history of helicopter accidents and reignites safety discussions as officials work to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

