Urgent Plea: Protect Bangladesh's Minorities

A coalition of Bangladeshi American Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians has called on Donald Trump to address the threats against religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh. They emphasize the risk of increased radicalization and propose measures including a Minority Protection Act to safeguard community rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2024 06:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 06:00 IST
A coalition of Bangladeshi American Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians has urgently appealed to President-elect Donald Trump, describing the situation in Bangladesh as an 'existential threat' from Islamist forces. The group has pointed out recent atrocities against religious and ethnic minorities in the country and called for intervention.

Central to their appeal is the case of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, allegedly imprisoned on false sedition charges. The coalition fears that Bangladesh's current trajectory towards radicalization could have extensive implications beyond South Asia.

In a detailed memorandum, the coalition suggested conditional participation of Bangladesh in UN peacekeeping missions and proposed a Minority Protection Act. Key elements of this proposal include safe enclaves, separate electorates for minorities, and comprehensive laws against hate crimes and hate speech to preserve cultural and religious customs.

