Retail Space Rentals Surge in Delhi: A Cushman & Wakefield Report

Delhi's prominent high-street retail locations have seen considerable increases in rental rates, with Connaught Place experiencing a 14% rise and Khan Market a 7% growth. Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield highlights an overall 57% increase in retail space leasing in Delhi-NCR during the first quarter of 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi's prime retail spaces, notably Connaught Place and Khan Market, have registered notable rental increases in early 2025, according to Cushman & Wakefield's data. Connaught Place reported a remarkable 14% annual rise, while the prestigious Khan Market saw a 7% uptick.

The real estate consultancy noted that Greater Kailash-I M-Block Market recorded a 12% increase, Kamla Nagar Market soared by 25%, and Lajpat Nagar's rentals climbed 9% over the same period. Stable but significant growth was also observed in Gurugram's Galleria Market, which saw a 20% rise.

In contrast, Noida's Sector 18 market remained stable during this time. Overall, retail leasing in Delhi-NCR grew by 57% in terms of space occupied, with high streets accounting for 61% of these activities, driven significantly by fashion and food & beverage sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

