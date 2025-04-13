Retail Space Rentals Surge in Delhi: A Cushman & Wakefield Report

Delhi's prime retail spaces, notably Connaught Place and Khan Market, have registered notable rental increases in early 2025, according to Cushman & Wakefield's data. Connaught Place reported a remarkable 14% annual rise, while the prestigious Khan Market saw a 7% uptick.

The real estate consultancy noted that Greater Kailash-I M-Block Market recorded a 12% increase, Kamla Nagar Market soared by 25%, and Lajpat Nagar's rentals climbed 9% over the same period. Stable but significant growth was also observed in Gurugram's Galleria Market, which saw a 20% rise.

In contrast, Noida's Sector 18 market remained stable during this time. Overall, retail leasing in Delhi-NCR grew by 57% in terms of space occupied, with high streets accounting for 61% of these activities, driven significantly by fashion and food & beverage sectors.

