Virat Kohli Invests in Agilitas: A New Era in Global Sportswear
Virat Kohli has become an investor and co-creator for Agilitas, a homegrown sportswear brand. Kohli, ending his relationship with Puma, plans to expand Agilitas globally. The company aims to open stores for the One8 brand, leveraging Kohli’s popularity in markets like the US and UK.
Virat Kohli has taken a strategic leap by investing in Agilitas, an emerging sportswear brand aiming for global reach. Agilitas is set to capitalize on Kohli's popularity, especially after he declined a substantial renewal offer from Puma, opting instead to become a key player in this new venture.
Industry insiders indicate that Kohli's investment in Agilitas is significant, though the exact figures remain undisclosed. Plans are underway to launch new One8 branded stores and take the brand international, mirroring the successful model opted by tennis star Roger Federer with the Swiss brand On.
Kohli's alignment with Agilitas marks a pivotal moment in India's sports business landscape. As the brand prepares to enter key markets like the US and UK, it is poised to become a prominent aspirational brand on the global sportswear stage.
