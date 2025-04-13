Left Menu

Protest Escalates Against Waqf Amendment Act

The AIMPLB will hold a protest meeting on April 19 against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The meeting at Darussalam, led by AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, will include members from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They aim to discuss the Act's implications on Waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-04-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 13:57 IST
Protest Escalates Against Waqf Amendment Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) plans to hold a protest meeting targeting the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 19, as announced by AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi.

The event is scheduled at AIMIM's headquarters, Darussalam, under the guidance of AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani. It will run from 7 PM to 10 PM and is expected to feature members from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The protest aims to highlight the perceived negative impacts of the Waqf (Amendment) Act on the interests of the Waqf. The group also hopes to engage with the parliamentary Waqf Committee, contingent on members' availability. The Act received presidential assent earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025