Protest Escalates Against Waqf Amendment Act

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) plans to hold a protest meeting targeting the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 19, as announced by AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi.

The event is scheduled at AIMIM's headquarters, Darussalam, under the guidance of AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani. It will run from 7 PM to 10 PM and is expected to feature members from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The protest aims to highlight the perceived negative impacts of the Waqf (Amendment) Act on the interests of the Waqf. The group also hopes to engage with the parliamentary Waqf Committee, contingent on members' availability. The Act received presidential assent earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)