Tragedy Strikes: Young Engineering Student's Demise

A 19-year-old engineering student, Abhishek Sharma, tragically took his own life in a hostel room at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. The young man from Jammu and Kashmir had been reeling from his father's recent death. Authorities discovered him in the hostel's common room on Sunday morning.

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, where a second-year engineering student, Abhishek Sharma, was found dead in a hostel common room, police reported on Sunday. The young student, originally from Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, had recently experienced the loss of his father, which reportedly left him distraught.

Officials confirmed the 19-year-old used a bedsheet and a table to hang himself from a ceiling fan, as observed in CCTV footage from that fateful morning. He entered the common room around 6:30 am, when no one else was present, according to Fatehgunj police.

Subsequently, the body was sent for a postmortem to a government hospital and later handed over to his relatives in Vadodara. This tragedy underscores the profound impact personal grief can have on young individuals in academic environments.

