Board Game '2045' Simulates Taiwan Invasion Amid Rising Tensions

In a strategic move paralleling real-world tensions, board game maker Mizo Games is set to unveil '2045', a game simulating Taiwan's defense against a hypothetical Chinese invasion. Scheduled for a January 2025 release, this immersive experience invites players to navigate the complexities of military strategy amid growing geopolitical unrest.

The game's narrative unfolds against the backdrop of escalating Chinese military maneuvers near Taiwan, incorporating a mix of action cards and role-playing elements. Participants assume various roles, including Taiwanese soldiers and Chinese sleeper agents, to experience the prelude to a fictional invasion, a scenario that has garnered significant crowdfunding support.

This initiative arrives as Taiwan ramps up its own defensive measures, recently conducting its inaugural 'tabletop' exercise simulating military engagement with China. As the game prepares for a global launch, it has already sparked discussions on military strategy and the implications of potential conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)