Ministry's Milestone: Driving Digital Governance and Ethical Standards
The Personnel Ministry has introduced key initiatives like digital life certificates, wealth from waste, and a focus on ethical governance. Addressing grievances promptly and ensuring inclusivity in recruitment were also priorities. Notably, the Ministry’s actions highlight its commitment to transparency and accountability in government practices.
The Personnel Ministry has embarked on noteworthy initiatives this year, prominently focusing on prompt grievance redressal and promoting digital life certificates for pensioners.
The ministry, under Union Minister Jitendra Singh, took significant steps to enhance governance. Over 1.12 crore public grievances have been resolved in recent years, and digital life certificates for pensioners have been effectively promoted.
A row over lateral recruitment without reservation and the dismissal of IAS officer Puja Khedkar for misconduct have also put the ministry in the spotlight, reflecting its commitment to ethical governance.
