Sneaky Prison Tech: Undertrial Caught with Mobile in Footwear

An undertrial inmate at Maharashtra's Thane Central Jail was caught concealing a mobile phone in his footwear, according to police reports released on Thursday.

The discovery was made on December 30, 2024, during a routine inspection of barrack no. 3, which houses approximately 200 prisoners, an official from Thane Nagar police station stated.

During the inspection, a sepoy noticed one sandal of inmate Hemant Parasmal Sethia was unaccounted for. Upon further search, the missing sandal was found and appeared unusually heavy, revealing a damaged mobile phone within. Officials have registered a case against Sethia, and investigations are ongoing to determine how he obtained the phone.

(With inputs from agencies.)