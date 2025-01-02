Sneaky Prison Tech: Undertrial Caught with Mobile in Footwear
An undertrial prisoner at Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra was discovered hiding a mobile phone in his footwear. The illicit device was detected during an inspection of barrack no. 3, where around 200 inmates are housed. The incident has prompted a legal case and further investigation.
An undertrial inmate at Maharashtra's Thane Central Jail was caught concealing a mobile phone in his footwear, according to police reports released on Thursday.
The discovery was made on December 30, 2024, during a routine inspection of barrack no. 3, which houses approximately 200 prisoners, an official from Thane Nagar police station stated.
During the inspection, a sepoy noticed one sandal of inmate Hemant Parasmal Sethia was unaccounted for. Upon further search, the missing sandal was found and appeared unusually heavy, revealing a damaged mobile phone within. Officials have registered a case against Sethia, and investigations are ongoing to determine how he obtained the phone.
