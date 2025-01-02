Tragedy in Al-Mawasi: Airstrike Strikes Displaced Families

In a devastating escalation of violence, an Israeli airstrike struck a tent encampment in southern Gaza, killing at least 10 Palestinians, including women and children. The tragic assault occurred in Al-Mawasi, a designated humanitarian area in western Khan Younis, according to local medics.

Authorities reported that the airstrike claimed the lives of Gaza's police chief Mahmoud Salah and his aide Hussam Shahwan. While the Israeli military has yet to comment, these latest fatalities add to a staggering toll: over 45,500 Palestinians killed since the conflict began.

The ongoing war erupted after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in 1,200 Israeli deaths and 251 hostages taken to Gaza. The situation has led to significant displacement and devastation in Gaza, impacting the daily lives of its 2.3 million residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)