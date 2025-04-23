Left Menu

Arab Mediators Propose Long-Term Truce in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Arab mediators have proposed a truce to end the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, entailing a five to seven-year cessation of hostilities and the exchange of hostages. The plan includes Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners, though Israel insists on dismantling Hamas before any agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:51 IST
Arab mediators are working on a proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The proposal, still in development by Egypt and Qatar, suggests a five to seven-year truce, including the release of remaining hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The proposal also calls for the release of Palestinian prisoners and governance of Gaza by politically independent technocrats. Recently, Turkey joined the negotiations, adding pressure on Hamas to accept a temporary truce, though the militant group remains firm on its demands for a longer-term ceasefire with international guarantees.

Amid escalating violence, with Israeli strikes killing 23 individuals in Gaza City, the humanitarian crisis worsens as food, fuel, and medicine supplies remain blocked. Mediators hope to finalize an agreement before President Donald Trump's upcoming regional visit, though skepticism about Israel's intentions persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

