Court Clears Thol Thirumavalavan of Hate Speech Allegations

The Madras High Court has quashed a private complaint filed against VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, who was accused of making hate speech against Indian women, specifically Hindu women, during an online conference in 2020.

Justice P Velmurugan, in a recent ruling, allowed the petition filed by Thirumavalavan, who is also a Lok Sabha MP. The judge stated that the complaint's main allegation was that the petitioner's speech, aired on a YouTube channel, amounted to hate speech. However, the judge found that Thirumavalavan's speech referred to the book 'Manu Smriti' and did not constitute an offense under the IPC or the IT Act.

Concluding that there was no intention to incite hate and that the speech did not offend anyone, Justice Velmurugan quashed the complaint lodged with the District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate, Peraiyur, Madurai District.

