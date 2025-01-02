Left Menu

Chaotic New Year: Multiple Tragedies Mark Celebrations

Multiple people were injured in a mass shooting in Queens, New York, on New Year's Eve, though no fatalities were reported. A truck incident in New Orleans resulted in 15 deaths. A Tesla truck explosion in Las Vegas left one dead and seven injured. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:27 IST
Chaotic New Year: Multiple Tragedies Mark Celebrations
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

In a series of distressing incidents marking the New Year celebrations, numerous individuals were injured during a mass shooting in Queens, New York City. Although the event led to no fatalities, authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances at a nightclub where the episode unfolded.

Public sentiments swung into shock as users turned to social media to convey their astonishment at the occurrences, sharing images of the police presence at the scene. In another tragic event, a vehicle disaster early on New Year's Day in New Orleans claimed 15 lives, further unsettling the nation.

Meanwhile, the explosion of a Tesla truck outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas resulted in one death and seven additional injuries. Law enforcement agencies are vigorously chasing leads and working to ascertain potential terrorism links related to these grave incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

