Queens Nightclub Shooting: A New Year's Day Tragedy

In a harrowing New Year's Day incident, a group of men unleashed a flurry of gunfire outside a nightclub in Queens, New York, injuring 10 people, authorities reported.

The New York Police Department received numerous emergency calls just before midnight on Wednesday, detailing a shooting outside the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica, Queens. Police disclosed that a group of males approached the venue, fired over 30 shots into a crowd, and struck multiple individuals, mostly teens. Six females and four males, aged 16 to 20, were hit by bullets and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

While the NYPD is actively searching for a light-colored sedan believed to be connected to the incident, they reassured the public that this was not a terrorist attack. Amazura nightclub, known for hosting numerous events, is now the focus of an ongoing investigation as police work to identify the assailants.

