Left Menu

Queens Nightclub Shooting: A New Year's Day Tragedy

A shooting outside a nightclub in Queens, New York injured 10 people on New Year's Day. At least 30 gunshots were fired by a group of men into a crowd. The NYPD stated the attack was not terrorism and all victims are expected to survive. A light-colored sedan is sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:58 IST
Queens Nightclub Shooting: A New Year's Day Tragedy
Former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi seen at a Kathmandu nightclub Image Credit: ANI

In a harrowing New Year's Day incident, a group of men unleashed a flurry of gunfire outside a nightclub in Queens, New York, injuring 10 people, authorities reported.

The New York Police Department received numerous emergency calls just before midnight on Wednesday, detailing a shooting outside the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica, Queens. Police disclosed that a group of males approached the venue, fired over 30 shots into a crowd, and struck multiple individuals, mostly teens. Six females and four males, aged 16 to 20, were hit by bullets and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

While the NYPD is actively searching for a light-colored sedan believed to be connected to the incident, they reassured the public that this was not a terrorist attack. Amazura nightclub, known for hosting numerous events, is now the focus of an ongoing investigation as police work to identify the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025