British Leaders Condemn 'Horrific' New Orleans Terror Attack

British PM Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned a terror attack in New Orleans, where a US army veteran with ISIS links drove into a crowd, killing 15 and injuring 35. Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect, was killed in a police shootout as an FBI investigation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:21 IST
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the 'horrific' attack that struck New Orleans, resulting in the deaths of 15 people and injuring at least 35 others.

Starmer expressed his solidarity with the United States on social media, highlighting the tragedy that took place on New Orleans' Bourbon Street, where a US army veteran suspected of ISIS ties careened into a crowd.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy also expressed support for the victims, announcing that British consular support would be extended to nationals affected. The FBI is currently investigating the incident as a potential terrorist attack.

