British Leaders Condemn 'Horrific' New Orleans Terror Attack

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the 'horrific' attack that struck New Orleans, resulting in the deaths of 15 people and injuring at least 35 others.

Starmer expressed his solidarity with the United States on social media, highlighting the tragedy that took place on New Orleans' Bourbon Street, where a US army veteran suspected of ISIS ties careened into a crowd.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy also expressed support for the victims, announcing that British consular support would be extended to nationals affected. The FBI is currently investigating the incident as a potential terrorist attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)