Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Montenegro: A Gunman's Rampage

A tragic shooting occurred in Cetinje, Montenegro, where a gunman killed 12 people, including children, before taking his own life. This follows another mass shooting in the town in 2022. The incident has prompted a national mourning period and discussions on gun control in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cetinje | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:57 IST
Tragedy Strikes Montenegro: A Gunman's Rampage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Montenegro

In a shocking incident in Montenegro's town of Cetinje, a gunman fatally shot 12 people on Thursday, including two children, before committing suicide, according to local authorities. Four others were injured during the rampage, which started as a bar brawl before escalating to a tragedy.

The shooter, identified as 45-year-old Aco Martinovic, carried out the attack across multiple locations in the town, killing the bar owner, his children, and Martinovic's own family members. The rampage ended with his death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, stated Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic.

Prime Minister Milojko Spajic has declared three days of national mourning and suggested a total ban on firearms in light of the nation's gun culture. The incident, reminiscent of a similar tragedy that occurred in Cetinje in 2022, raises pressing questions about public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025