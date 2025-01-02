Tragedy Strikes Montenegro: A Gunman's Rampage

In a shocking incident in Montenegro's town of Cetinje, a gunman fatally shot 12 people on Thursday, including two children, before committing suicide, according to local authorities. Four others were injured during the rampage, which started as a bar brawl before escalating to a tragedy.

The shooter, identified as 45-year-old Aco Martinovic, carried out the attack across multiple locations in the town, killing the bar owner, his children, and Martinovic's own family members. The rampage ended with his death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, stated Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic.

Prime Minister Milojko Spajic has declared three days of national mourning and suggested a total ban on firearms in light of the nation's gun culture. The incident, reminiscent of a similar tragedy that occurred in Cetinje in 2022, raises pressing questions about public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)