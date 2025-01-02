Cross-Border Love Leads to Jail: Badal Babu's Unexpected Journey

In a dramatic twist of fate, a young man from Aligarh, India, finds himself jailed in Pakistan due to a cross-border romance. The 21-year-old, named Badal Babu, was apprehended for crossing the border without legal documentation, according to officials.

The revelation left Babu's family in shock. They believed he was working in a Delhi factory until media reports emerged detailing his arrest in Pakistan's Punjab province. His parents, bewildered by the turn of events, have fervently petitioned the Indian government to secure his release.

Local law enforcement has pledged to collaborate with external affairs authorities to facilitate contact with Babu. His journey to Pakistan reportedly began after a romantic connection formed through Facebook, leading him to secretly cross the border, leaving his family desperate for answers and reunion.

(With inputs from agencies.)