Ukraine Set to Reopen Ties with Syria

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans to re-establish diplomatic ties with Syria. This move follows a report from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha's recent visit to Syria, highlighting Ukraine's intention to rekindle cooperation with Syria in international organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that preparations are underway for Ukraine to re-establish diplomatic relations with Syria.

Following a report by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha after his visit to Syria on Monday, Zelenskiy highlighted the plan to renew ties and collaboration with Syria in international forums.

This diplomatic initiative signals Ukraine's intent to rekindle its relationship with the Middle Eastern nation.

