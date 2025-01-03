Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Gaza

At least 68 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Thursday, including top figures from Hamas and displaced citizens, Gaza authorities report. Notably, the strikes targeted a tent camp housing the police chief, deputy, and other residents, marking a severe escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The attack took place in Gaza's Al-Mawasi district, previously labeled as a humanitarian zone. The director general of police in Gaza, Mahmoud Salah, and his aide, Hussam Shahwan, were among the casualties, as confirmed by the Hamas-led Gaza interior ministry, in what many view as a targeted strike.

The Israeli military continues to justify actions by citing intelligence reports linking Hamas operations to civilian areas. Despite international outcry and rising death tolls, including those of six individuals at the interior ministry's Khan Younis headquarters, the conflict shows no sign of abating.

