Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Gaza

On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes tragically claimed the lives of at least 68 Palestinians in Gaza, including key Hamas figures. This marks one of the deadliest instances amid the long-standing conflict. The attack, targeting what Israel describes as Hamas strongholds, underscores the dire humanitarian crisis facing Gaza's civilian population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 04:26 IST
At least 68 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Thursday, including top figures from Hamas and displaced citizens, Gaza authorities report. Notably, the strikes targeted a tent camp housing the police chief, deputy, and other residents, marking a severe escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The attack took place in Gaza's Al-Mawasi district, previously labeled as a humanitarian zone. The director general of police in Gaza, Mahmoud Salah, and his aide, Hussam Shahwan, were among the casualties, as confirmed by the Hamas-led Gaza interior ministry, in what many view as a targeted strike.

The Israeli military continues to justify actions by citing intelligence reports linking Hamas operations to civilian areas. Despite international outcry and rising death tolls, including those of six individuals at the interior ministry's Khan Younis headquarters, the conflict shows no sign of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

