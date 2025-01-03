Ukrainian military forces have carried out a precision strike on a Russian command center in Maryino, located within the Kursk region, following an extended incursion, according to Ukrainian sources.

Russia's military, on its part, reported the interception of four Ukrainian missiles in the area. The regional governor noted impacts on a high-rise apartment, among other structures in an adjacent village. Ukrainian troops have maintained a presence in the Kursk region for five months, despite Russian claims of regaining control over lost territories.

The Ukrainian military conveyed through Telegram that the strikes aim to disrupt Russian Federation operations against innocent civilians. Reports on both sides have yet to be independently confirmed. Additional damage was reported in Ivanovskoye, where windows in residential buildings and a school were shattered. Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry cited downing several drones near the Ukrainian border.

