The global news landscape witnessed pivotal developments as the Darien Gap recorded a 42% reduction in migrant crossings, with over 300,000 people braving the treacherous path into Panama. This shift comes as migrants increasingly seek passage to the United States, Panama's migration authorities revealed.

Amid rising tensions, the Ukrainian military executed a precise strike on Russia's Kursk region, targeting a command post. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza claimed the lives of 68 individuals, including a senior police officer, intensifying the conflict.

In South Korea, authorities moved to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, sparking protests. Concurrently, in the U.S., the FBI appeals for leads on the January 6 pipe bomb suspect. Elsewhere, economic crises in Cuba prompt Santeria priests to advocate caution among their followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)