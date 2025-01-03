Left Menu

Judicial Body Rejects DOJ Referral for Justices Thomas and Jackson

The U.S. Judicial Conference dismissed Democratic lawmakers' request to refer Justice Clarence Thomas to the DOJ over financial disclosures. Despite Thomas amending reports, accusations persist. A parallel request against Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was also rejected. Critics claim the judiciary is evading accountability for ethics compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:16 IST
The U.S. Judicial Conference on Thursday denied Democratic lawmakers' demands for a Department of Justice referral concerning Justice Clarence Thomas' financial disclosure issues. Thomas reportedly accepted gifts from a wealthy benefactor without reporting them.

The decision addressed concerns around Thomas' compliance with the Ethics in Government Act, following allegations he failed to disclose luxury travel gifts from Harlan Crow. Despite amendments to his reports, critics argue for DOJ involvement.

A similar request against Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was declined, as she rectified her disclosure omissions. The judiciary cited its updating of financial guidelines and pending constitutional issues as reasons for not advancing the referral.

(With inputs from agencies.)

