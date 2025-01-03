Ajay Kumar Bhalla: Manipur's New Governor Takes Oath
Ajay Kumar Bhalla was sworn in as the 19th governor of Manipur, taking the oath of office from Justice D Krishnakumar. He is a retired IAS officer and former union home secretary. Bhalla, who arrived in Imphal, will replace Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who held the additional charge.
Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a veteran Indian Administrative Service officer, took oath as the 19th governor of Manipur in an official ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.
The oath was administered by Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, Justice D Krishnakumar. Bhalla inspected the ceremonial guard of honour provided by Manipur Rifles personnel.
Having previously served as the union home secretary for five years, Bhalla was appointed last month by President Droupadi Murmu to assume the governorship of Manipur, a role temporarily filled by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.
