Ajay Kumar Bhalla: Manipur's New Governor Takes Oath

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a veteran Indian Administrative Service officer, took oath as the 19th governor of Manipur in an official ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The oath was administered by Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, Justice D Krishnakumar. Bhalla inspected the ceremonial guard of honour provided by Manipur Rifles personnel.

Having previously served as the union home secretary for five years, Bhalla was appointed last month by President Droupadi Murmu to assume the governorship of Manipur, a role temporarily filled by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

(With inputs from agencies.)