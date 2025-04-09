Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Protests at Raj Bhavan Lead to FIR

An FIR has been filed against 31 Samajwadi Party members for protesting without permission near the Raj Bhavan. The protest was against remarks made by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The demonstration led to a scuffle with police, and charges have been filed under various legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:14 IST
Samajwadi Party Protests at Raj Bhavan Lead to FIR
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against 31 individuals from the Samajwadi Party following an unauthorized protest near the Raj Bhavan, according to official sources.

The protest was organized in response to comments by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who referred to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav as a 'tap thief.' The gathering, which involved leaders Juhi Singh and others, escalated into a scuffle with police.

The FIR, filed at Hazratganj police station, includes charges such as disobedience to an order, causing harm, and assault on public servants. Investigations to identify other involved parties are ongoing, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Jaiswal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025