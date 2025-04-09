Samajwadi Party Protests at Raj Bhavan Lead to FIR
An FIR has been filed against 31 Samajwadi Party members for protesting without permission near the Raj Bhavan. The protest was against remarks made by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The demonstration led to a scuffle with police, and charges have been filed under various legal sections.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against 31 individuals from the Samajwadi Party following an unauthorized protest near the Raj Bhavan, according to official sources.
The protest was organized in response to comments by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who referred to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav as a 'tap thief.' The gathering, which involved leaders Juhi Singh and others, escalated into a scuffle with police.
The FIR, filed at Hazratganj police station, includes charges such as disobedience to an order, causing harm, and assault on public servants. Investigations to identify other involved parties are ongoing, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Jaiswal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
