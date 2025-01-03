UN Mission Demands Venezuela Halt Arbitrary Detentions Ahead of Presidential Inauguration

The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has urged the authorities to respect fundamental human rights as the presidential inauguration on January 10 approaches. The Mission called for the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained individuals and emphasized the need for freedom of expression, peaceful protest, and adherence to international standards on the use of force.

In its latest statement, Marta Valiñas, Chair of the Fact-Finding Mission, emphasized the importance of upholding the right to peaceful protest and ensuring public order through lawful means. “We strongly call upon the authorities to ensure that the rights to peaceful protest and free expression can be exercised without fear of reprisal,” she said. “Any violations of rights must be promptly, thoroughly, and impartially investigated and prosecuted by independent courts, with full respect for due process.”

The Mission’s most recent report to the Human Rights Council documented severe repression following the presidential elections on July 28, 2024. These protests, triggered by President Nicolás Maduro's declared victory, marked one of the most acute human rights crises in Venezuela’s recent history.

Documented Abuses and Arbitrary Detentions

Between August and December 2024, authorities detained at least 56 political activists, 10 journalists, and one human rights defender, according to the Mission. Francisco Cox, an expert of the Fact-Finding Mission, warned of ongoing abuses, stating, “The repressive apparatus remains fully operational. Those who order arbitrary detentions and impose torture or ill-treatment, as well as those who execute these acts, bear individual criminal responsibility.”

The Public Prosecutor's Office reported that by the end of December, 1,369 of over 2,500 individuals detained during post-electoral repression were released. However, independent verification of these figures remains elusive. Foro Penal, a non-governmental organization, reported that 1,849 individuals remain detained for political reasons, many under deplorable conditions that violate their rights to food, health, and due process.

The Mission also noted alarming trends, including daily detentions, inhumane treatment of prisoners, and systemic repression of perceived opponents of the government.

Impact on Vulnerable Groups and Legal Abuses

Patricia Tappatá, another expert of the Fact-Finding Mission, highlighted the plight of vulnerable detainees, including children, the elderly, and those with health conditions. “Released individuals, including children, often face precautionary measures and charges for serious crimes like terrorism or treason,” she said. “The persecution of government opponents has evolved into a systematic attack on the freedom of those who think differently.”

The Mission reiterated the State’s obligation to protect detainees and ensure legal processes respect fundamental human rights.

Systematic Repression and the Path Forward

The Fact-Finding Mission is closely monitoring developments surrounding the January 10 inauguration. It plans to investigate potential human rights violations and crimes committed during this period to determine if they align with the State’s documented policy of silencing dissent.

The Mission continues to advocate for the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained individuals, urging the Venezuelan government to adhere to its own laws and international human rights commitments. “The international community must remain vigilant and engaged to prevent further deterioration of Venezuela’s human rights situation,” Valiñas concluded.

This latest statement underscores the growing urgency for action to address the ongoing humanitarian and human rights crisis in Venezuela.